Canned Scorpions Are A Thing – Here's How To Eat Them

The word "scorpions" conjures up many things. There are the desert-dwelling critters, of course, as well as the zodiac sign for those born in Late October or early November. '80s hair metal fans might think of the German band while wrestling fans will recall either the Icon Sting and his signature Death Drop or the somewhat less iconic 2 Cold Scorpio. But did the words "canned snack"? pop into your mind? Depending on where you live, probably not. Nevertheless, as we've just informed you via the title, scorpions in a can are, in fact, sold for food purposes (plus a certain amount of gag gifting, no doubt).

In fact, it seems that canned scorpions are sold for two different purposes. One of these is as a snack for pet reptiles, with Chewy customers reporting that this type of treat is popular with leopard geckos and monitor lizards, while a few purchasers say that these treats are also favored by furry fennec fox friends as well as spiny hedgehog ones. The canned scorpions that really intrigue us, however, are the ones intended for human consumption. While it might take a certain bravery to bite into something that's honestly a little scary-looking, some do find the snack pretty palatable.