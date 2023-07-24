Wendy's New Frosty Cream Cold Brew Is Heat Wave-Approved

The new Frosty Cream Cold Brew will be a permanent menu item at Wendy's, and the Frosty-ccino will be removed from the menu. Wendy's global vice president of culinary innovation, John Li, explains the reason for the switch, stating, "We noticed that our customers wanted more of that coffee flavor, so with our new Frosty Cream Cold Brew, we have flipped the build. Instead of leading with ice, we focus on the ratio of flavors first."

What's more, if you're a big Wendy's fan and often order through the Wendy's app or get Wendy's delivery through Uber Eats, you can snag some great deals on the new Frosty Cream Cold Brew drink for a limited time. When ordering through the app, customers can get a small Frosty Cream Cold Brew (or another hot or cold brewed coffee) for 99 cents. On Uber Eats, you can get a medium Frosty Cream Cold Brew with a delivery order totaling more than $15.

The Frosty Cream Cold Brew is so new there doesn't seem to be any reactions to the beverage on social media just yet. However, it will be interesting to see Wendy's fans chime in with reviews and their thoughts on the discontinued Frosty-ccino. We'll stay tuned!