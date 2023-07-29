Just How Old Is Ronald McDonald?

Ronald McDonald, the beloved clown ambassador of McDonald's, is an iconic figure in the world of fast food and children's entertainment. His cheerful demeanor and colorful appearance have brought smiles to millions of faces around the globe. Let's delve into the history of Ronald McDonald and explore how this endearing character became an integral part of McDonald's brand identity.

Ronald McDonald made his television debut on May 18, 1963. His age as of 2023, calculated by counting the years since his introduction, is 60. Created by radio and television personality Willard Scott, Ronald was introduced as the "Hamburger-Happy Clown" and played by Scott himself. His first appearance took place in Washington, D.C., during a local kids' television program called "Bozo's Circus."

However, it wasn't until 1966 that the Ronald McDonald we recognize today truly came to life. The character was reimagined, and the role was passed on to a new performer, the renowned clown and actor Michael "Coco" Polakovs. Polakovs' portrayal cemented Ronald McDonald's iconic look, including the now-famous red and yellow clown outfit, floppy shoes, and unmistakable red hair.