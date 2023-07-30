Barbecue Baked Salmon Recipe

Salmon is a fish we could all use a lot more of in our diets, especially seeing as how it is every bit as tasty as it is healthy. There are a number of different ways to cook it right (here are 16, just for starters), as well as a few ways to mess it up (don't do any of these things and you should be okay), but one of the easiest methods involves baking it. As developer Christina Musgrave says of this recipe, "This salmon with a homemade barbecue sauce is super easy, comes together quickly, and is delicious." As a bonus, her recipe for baked salmon also includes one for a homemade ketchup-based sweet barbecue sauce.

Musgrave says her top tip for successful salmon is to "Always use a meat thermometer to check and see if the salmon is cooked to desired temperature." That way, you can know exactly when your fish hits that desired 145 F temperature, and you can be sure not to overcook it. The result is perfectly tender, flaky salmon, with the added flair of a tangy barbecue sauce.