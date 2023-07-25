Grubhub+ Is Relaunching With New Perks. Here's What To Know

For the past year, Grubhub has been trying to get more customers into its Grubhub+ subscription program. First, the company offered Amazon Prime members free one-year Grubhub+ subscriptions during a 2022 Prime Day sale. During 2023's Prime Day, Amazon extended those free Grubhub+ subscriptions another year, while also giving new members a free 12-month membership. Now, Grubhub has shared a press release announcing an increase in perks for its subscription members.

According to the press release, Grubhub+ subscription members will have lower service fees and receive a 5% credit if they choose pick-up instead of delivery. Grubhub has also partnered with Shell, offering subscription members "gold status" at the gas company's Fuels Reward program and a savings of 5 cents per gallon.

Grubhub+ members will also begin seeing more future rewards, including "milestone rewards" and "month-long member savings." Launika Raykar, VP of loyalty, didn't elaborate on what exactly those savings would be but told Restaurant Business that she believes customers are "expecting reciprocity from their loyalty programs, and there was area to give more." Grubhub claims that the newest benefits will help subscription members save an average of 20% a month.