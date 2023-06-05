Amazon Is Extending Your Free Grubhub+ Subscription (But There's A Catch)

Grubhub and Amazon have announced an exciting extension to their partnership, offering a one-year free Grubhub membership to Amazon Prime members in the United States. This collaboration aims to provide additional benefits to Prime members, enhancing their overall shopping and dining experience.

Prime members who have previously enrolled in Grubhub+ since the initiation of the one-year offer on July 6, 2022, will continue to enjoy the benefits of Grubhub+ without interruption. In addition, they will receive an extra 12 months, extending their total Grubhub+ membership to 24 months, all at no additional charge to their Prime membership. However, for a limited time, Prime members who redeem the offer between now and July 5, 2023, can also get themselves of a full 24 months of Grubhub+ for free. In addition, Prime members who redeem the offer on or after July 6, 2023, will still receive a complimentary 12-month Grubhub+ membership.

The extended offer allows Amazon Prime members to enjoy a complimentary one-year Grubhub+ membership. Grubhub+ is a subscription service with various perks, including unlimited free delivery and exclusive member-only rewards. This collaboration aims to simplify the food delivery process for Prime members, making it more convenient and cost-effective.