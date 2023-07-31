Why It Isn't The Best Idea To Can Nuts At Home

Just because the traditional canning process is no longer recommended for storing nuts in your home, that doesn't mean there are no options. For short-term storage — less than six months — refrigerating fresh nuts in a container with an air-tight seal is a suitable method. However, for longer and safer storage, the process is a little more involved.

First, make sure your nuts are safe and bacteria-free. Since Salmonella can be heat resistant in low-moisture foods, you must heat them to a temperature that will kill the bacteria. Preserving Food at Home recommends shelling your nuts, spreading them on a baking pan in a single layer, and heating them to 250 degrees. The nuts should be dry but not scorched, and you may need to stir them occasionally.

The other important step to storing nuts is only using jars that you have thoroughly sterilized. You can accomplish this by boiling them for 10 minutes. Individuals who live in higher altitudes should add one additional minute of boiling time per 1,000 feet of elevation.