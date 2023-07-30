The Type Of Canned Tuna You May Want To Skip At The Grocery Store

From tuna casserole to tuna salad sandwiches, there are a lot of classic comfort-food dishes that rely on canned tuna. Fish in general is considered to be a healthy food; the FDA recommends non-pregnant adults eat "at least" 8 ounces of seafood a week while those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should consume 8-12 ounces. Grocery store canned tuna is one of the easiest types of fish to prepare, since it's already cooked. But there are some canned tuna options that are healthier than others, and it mostly comes down to mercury content.

The FDA says that pregnant and breastfeeding people should eat 2-3 "Best Choices" fish per week, or just one serving of "Good Choices" fish. Of the canned tuna options out there, light canned tuna has the lowest mercury content. It's considered a "best choice" fish by the FDA. Then, there's canned yellowfin tuna and canned albacore (white tuna), which are "Good Choices." As for children, the FDA simply recommends eating 2 servings a week from the "Best Choices" list, and doesn't list guidelines for how many servings of "Good Choices" fish is safe. Bigeye tuna is best avoided by both sensitive populations, because it has among the highest levels of mercury. If your family eats tuna frequently, and you have kids or are pregnant or breastfeeding, it might be best to leave the canned albacore and yellowfin on the shelf and instead opt for canned light tuna most of the time.