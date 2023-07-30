The Type Of Canned Tuna You May Want To Skip At The Grocery Store
From tuna casserole to tuna salad sandwiches, there are a lot of classic comfort-food dishes that rely on canned tuna. Fish in general is considered to be a healthy food; the FDA recommends non-pregnant adults eat "at least" 8 ounces of seafood a week while those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should consume 8-12 ounces. Grocery store canned tuna is one of the easiest types of fish to prepare, since it's already cooked. But there are some canned tuna options that are healthier than others, and it mostly comes down to mercury content.
The FDA says that pregnant and breastfeeding people should eat 2-3 "Best Choices" fish per week, or just one serving of "Good Choices" fish. Of the canned tuna options out there, light canned tuna has the lowest mercury content. It's considered a "best choice" fish by the FDA. Then, there's canned yellowfin tuna and canned albacore (white tuna), which are "Good Choices." As for children, the FDA simply recommends eating 2 servings a week from the "Best Choices" list, and doesn't list guidelines for how many servings of "Good Choices" fish is safe. Bigeye tuna is best avoided by both sensitive populations, because it has among the highest levels of mercury. If your family eats tuna frequently, and you have kids or are pregnant or breastfeeding, it might be best to leave the canned albacore and yellowfin on the shelf and instead opt for canned light tuna most of the time.
Mercury levels in tuna
Why does the mercury content between different types of canned tuna vary? It depends on the size and lifespan of different tuna species, as well as how mercury generally tends to accumulate in living things. While mercury is a naturally occurring element, pollution can also increase mercury in bodies of water. Plants and animals at the bottom of the food chain absorb that mercury and are eaten by small fish, which are eaten by medium fish, which are then eaten by large fish. But the mercury never goes away — in each of these instances, it simply accumulates in the body of the consumer. That's even true of us humans when we eat fish with a high mercury content.
That means that the larger a fish is, the more mercury it likely contains, since it's spent its life consuming a large quantity of smaller, mercury-filled fish. (This also means older fish tend to have higher mercury levels.) Because bigeye tuna is large and has a long lifespan, it contains more mercury than other tuna species, making it one of the FDA's "Choices to Avoid." Thankfully, most varieties of canned tuna are safe to eat for many people. But pregnant or breastfeeding people and children, who need to be more careful about how much mercury they ingest, are safest sticking to canned light tuna, which has the lowest mercury content of the different canned tuna options. The good news? It's usually the most affordable, too.