Will Costco Be Open On Labor Day 2023?

If you were planning on doing some serious bulk buys to stock up before a Labor Day cookout, you may want to head to Costco a few days in advance. According to the wholesale retailer's official website, Costco will be closed all day on Monday, September 4 in recognition of the Labor Day federal holiday.

The holiday, which is celebrated on the first Monday of each September, is meant to honor and recognize American labor movements which have contributed to such cultural staples as the 5-day work week, the 40-hour full-time work schedule, and, as currently being demonstrated by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the ability to strike for fairer wages and better workplace treatment.

For Costco, this means closing down for the day to allow the store's staff of over 200,000 American workers to enjoy a three-day weekend at home with their families. Due to the nature of this closure, it's safe to assume that your local Costco will be fully packed in the days leading up to the holiday, meaning you should probably plan your trip ahead of time to avoid big crowds and product scarcity.