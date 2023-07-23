You Should Check The Recall Section Of Costco's Website More Often

Foodborne illnesses affect 48 million United States residents each year, and as many as 3,000 actually die from complications that stem from them. Many people trust the news to inform them of recalls on such products, but it can be hard to keep track of every single news update. That's why Costco offers an entire section on its website dedicated to recalls. This is especially important because consumers buy products in bulk at the store, so if something is considered unsafe, it could affect an entire stock of items.

Luckily, Costco's return policy is rock solid. If a purchased item is recalled, the company will usually refund you in full or offer a replacement for what you bought. This is still true even if the item is food you've already eaten some of. To return food to Costco, you can either return it online or by visiting the Returns Counter of your local store. If you find the online method more convenient, the company will provide a return label to minimize your troubles.