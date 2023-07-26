Yes, Champagne Bottles Are Bigger (On The Outside)
The next time you go to pop a bottle of expensive Champagne, take a closer look at the bottle. You'll notice that Champagne bottles tend to be wider and taller than the average wine bottle, but sadly, it's not because there is more Champagne. A standard bottle of wine and Champagne both contain 750ml of liquid, enough to enjoy six glasses. While a wine bottle is typically around 3 inches in diameter and 12 inches tall, Champagne bottles add about half an inch to both dimensions.
If you tip your Champagne bottle over, you'll also notice a tiny dip or indent on the bottom. The indent is there to stabilize the heavy bottle. But why are Champagne bottles bigger than your standard wine bottle despite containing the same amount inside? It has to do with the way Champagne goes from fermented grapes to a fizzy and bubbly fermented grape drink. The extra space ensures there is enough room for the added pressure from the carbonation. The glass is actually thicker to protect against explosions, rendering a slightly larger bottle. According to ex-sommelier, Matthew Woodburn-Simmonds, "The glass of champagne bottles is thicker than non-sparkling wine bottles due to the pressure inside the bottle. This makes them slightly bigger. They're working on making the glass thinner but stronger as they're charged tax on exporting by weight."
Even though champagne bottles are designed to not explode, it doesn't mean they won't on occasion. The reason Champagne explodes is more based on temperature, such as not being cold enough when it's opened.
It's what's inside the bottle that counts
We know Champagne bottles are slightly larger, but the larger bottle also applies to any sparkling alcoholic beverage, including sparkling wine. Many times you may actually think you're drinking Champagne, only to find out it's sparkling wine. The difference between champagne and sparkling wine is that Champagne can only be called that if it's made in the Champagne region of France. All sparkling wines, including Champagne, rely on fermentation to produce CO2, which creates bubbles.
Unlike wine, which undergoes one fermentation, Champagne undoes a process called Méthode Champenoise, aka, traditional method, that requires two fermentations. The first fermentation occurs when the grape juice is fermented in a barrel with the addition of sugar and yeast. The carbonation doesn't occur until the second fermentation, where the CO2 bubbles form inside the bottle. The extra space by way of a large bottle helps ensure a better fermentation, yielding a better texture. A larger than standard bottle also ensures lower oxidation, resulting in a more balanced drink.
When it comes to purchasing sparkling wines, you want to make sure you get a high-quality bottle that uses fermentation to create carbonation. If you see a bottle of bubbly that's much cheaper than others, it's likely the carbonation was added to the bottle, similar to how soda is created. Real Champagne is more expensive than its sparkling wine counterparts, so if you are on a budget, it may be wise to pick up more sparkling wines.