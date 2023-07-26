Yes, Champagne Bottles Are Bigger (On The Outside)

The next time you go to pop a bottle of expensive Champagne, take a closer look at the bottle. You'll notice that Champagne bottles tend to be wider and taller than the average wine bottle, but sadly, it's not because there is more Champagne. A standard bottle of wine and Champagne both contain 750ml of liquid, enough to enjoy six glasses. While a wine bottle is typically around 3 inches in diameter and 12 inches tall, Champagne bottles add about half an inch to both dimensions.

If you tip your Champagne bottle over, you'll also notice a tiny dip or indent on the bottom. The indent is there to stabilize the heavy bottle. But why are Champagne bottles bigger than your standard wine bottle despite containing the same amount inside? It has to do with the way Champagne goes from fermented grapes to a fizzy and bubbly fermented grape drink. The extra space ensures there is enough room for the added pressure from the carbonation. The glass is actually thicker to protect against explosions, rendering a slightly larger bottle. According to ex-sommelier, Matthew Woodburn-Simmonds, "The glass of champagne bottles is thicker than non-sparkling wine bottles due to the pressure inside the bottle. This makes them slightly bigger. They're working on making the glass thinner but stronger as they're charged tax on exporting by weight."

Even though champagne bottles are designed to not explode, it doesn't mean they won't on occasion. The reason Champagne explodes is more based on temperature, such as not being cold enough when it's opened.