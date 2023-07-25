Starbucks' Leaked Fall 2023 Menu Has Us Ready For The End Of Summer

In the midst of the hottest July planet Earth has ever seen, it's hard to imagine that sweater weather is just around the corner. But while we've been thinking of little else but ice pops and air conditioning, Starbucks has been hard at work, dreaming up a fall menu for the cooler days to come. Doing his part to remind us that more tolerable weather is on the horizon, foodie @markie_devo took to Instagram and X –- formerly known as Twitter –- to give us a sneak peek of Starbucks' 2023 fall menu, and the news is giving life to sweaty spooky season enthusiasts around the nation.

According to the post, which features an image reportedly leaked by a Starbucks employee, we can expect the return of fan-favorite coffee combinations like the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cream cold brew, and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, as well as two new coffee creations, including an iced pumpkin cream chai tea latte and an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

Hoards of delighted Starbucks fans sounded off in the comments, excited about the prospect of soon getting their hands on their favorite fall beverages. "The apple crisp macchiato is incredible," one commenter wrote. "I can't wait to have it again." Others expressed interest in trying the new menu items, with one Instagram user commenting, "That chai is gonna hit!"