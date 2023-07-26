Chocolate Deviled Eggs Are Exactly What They Sound Like
We're all familiar with deviled eggs, the almost evilly delicious concoction made from hard-boiled eggs where the yolks are removed, flavored, and piped back into the hard-boiled whites. Whether you opt for regular deviled eggs for a summer picnic or rely on a colored deviled egg recipe for Easter, you know this appetizer is always a crowd-pleaser for all ages. But have you ever considered chocolate deviled eggs?
This version of deviled eggs is exactly what it sounds like. It features an egg yolk mixture made of combined chocolate, sugar, and other ingredients to make the filling that you pipe back into the egg white shells. There is no mayonnaise involved here like in traditional deviled egg recipes, and you can top the deviled eggs with whatever you'd like, such as chocolate shavings, mini chocolate chips, bacon, or, what appears to be one of the popular choices — chocolate or rainbow sprinkles. It certainly sounds, well, different, but don't let that stop you from giving this deviled egg variation a shot.
Where can you find chocolate deviled eggs and how do they taste?
Trust us — we didn't just make this up. Chocolate-deviled eggs are actually a thing. In fact, the Ohio Poultry Association has been serving its chocolate deviled eggs recipes at the Ohio State Fair since 2019 to accompany its other unique deviled egg flavors including lemon meringue deviled eggs, Mexican street corn deviled eggs, and tomato bacon ranch deviled eggs, among others. This year, the flavored deviled eggs, including chocolate deviled eggs, will be sold at the fair at a stand-alone food stand, the Devilishly Good Food Stand, selling only the unique concoctions.
So, you might be wondering, how exactly does a chocolate deviled egg taste? One fair worker at the Ohio Poultry Association booth confirmed the taste profile is "different," but added, "They taste good" (via Facebook). Other fans of chocolate-deviled eggs got more specific when it comes to their thoughts on what could be one of the newest deviled egg staples in your recipe repertoire. "I'm trying to mentally 'taste' these eggs ... the chocolate is yummy ... with hard-cooked whites, maybe a little odd, but I'd be willing to give it a try," commented one YouTuber. Meanwhile, another chimed in, writing, "I could eat every one of these crave-worthy creations!"