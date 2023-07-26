Chocolate Deviled Eggs Are Exactly What They Sound Like

We're all familiar with deviled eggs, the almost evilly delicious concoction made from hard-boiled eggs where the yolks are removed, flavored, and piped back into the hard-boiled whites. Whether you opt for regular deviled eggs for a summer picnic or rely on a colored deviled egg recipe for Easter, you know this appetizer is always a crowd-pleaser for all ages. But have you ever considered chocolate deviled eggs?

This version of deviled eggs is exactly what it sounds like. It features an egg yolk mixture made of combined chocolate, sugar, and other ingredients to make the filling that you pipe back into the egg white shells. There is no mayonnaise involved here like in traditional deviled egg recipes, and you can top the deviled eggs with whatever you'd like, such as chocolate shavings, mini chocolate chips, bacon, or, what appears to be one of the popular choices — chocolate or rainbow sprinkles. It certainly sounds, well, different, but don't let that stop you from giving this deviled egg variation a shot.