I Heart Mac & Cheese: Everything You Need To Know About The Comfort Food Chain

In 2022, mac & cheese went where it has never gone before when this brand stuffed it into a nacho cheese taco shell. The Tacoroni, as it was called, was once featured in videos across TikTok. Although the Tacoroni was constantly popping up on social media, as of June 2023, it has mysteriously (and quietly) disappeared from the brand's menu. But it has left behind several mourning admirers. As one Instagrammer so aptly said, "so sad they took these off the menu, they were my favorite."

So what happened? While there was no official announcement, we have our theories. For one thing, at $9.99 for a trio, the Tacoroni was a lot cheaper than the majority of I Heart Mac & Cheese's entree menu items (the build-your-own mac bowl, for example, starts at around $15). So it may not have been making enough for the brand to want to keep it around. Secondly, the chain may have removed these cheesy tacos, but you know what it just introduced this summer? The Macpanada. So the brand may have been making way for this cheaper side by taking Tacoroni off the menu. However, just because these mac & cheese tacos are gone now doesn't mean they'll stay gone forever. Plenty of food chains have brought back items they once threw to the side. For now, though, fans can only pray (and maybe petition?) for the Tacoroni's comeback.