Why José Andrés Wants You To Eat More Invasive Lionfish

Chef, television personality, and activist José Andrés is known for using his platform to effect change. And this extends to his menu: He wants people to eat edible invasive species like lionfish to help restore balance in the marine ecosystem.

Native to the Indo-Pacific region, lionfish are revered for their beauty. They are also venomous and can become dangerous when they live in areas where they have few natural predators or competitors, like the Atlantic coral reefs. Andrés told National Geographic that lionfish "outlive, out eat and outbreed all of the other species, hurting the health of our oceans and the health of the local economies."

Andrés said he first became aware of this after scuba diving on a trip to the Cayman Islands, where the stunning appearance of the lionfish captivated him. Another chef, James Beard Award winner Michael Schwartz, introduced him to the problems lionfish cause. As he learned more, he grew committed to helping. To do his part, Andrés serves lionfish in his Bahamian restaurant Fish. He told Robb Report, "By serving this dish, we are helping the ecosystem of the Bahamas' waters."