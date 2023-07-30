What Sets Hawaiian Macaroni Salad Apart From All The Rest

Grilling season features meals stacked with excellent roasted meats and "salads" that are 95% carbohydrates, 4% binder, and 1% actual vegetables. Atop the list of these carb-heavy companions is the always delightful macaroni salad, which perfectly compliments everything from burgers and hot dogs to grilled spare ribs. If you've ever made your own macaroni salad at home, you may have used a closely related recipe to the Hawaiian iteration without knowing it. Mac salad is as ubiquitous in Hawaii as pineapples; this dish is a staple of plate lunches in Hawaii and has developed a unique identity of its own in contrast to its Lower 48 and European counterparts, which are becoming more well-known.

What sets Hawaiian macaroni salad apart from the rest? The secret is in its two most important ingredients: the mayonnaise and, of course, the macaroni! First, an authentic Hawaiian mac salad must be made with unmistakably overcooked elbow macaroni. No trace of al dente texture should remain, so when you make this at home, add two to three minutes to the instructed cooking time on your pasta. Second, no Hawaiian would make mac salad with any mayo brand other than Hellmann's or Best Foods. You could reach for Kewpie, Kraft, or even use your own homemade mayonnaise — but you'd no longer have authentic Hawaiian mac salad.