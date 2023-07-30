What Sets Hawaiian Macaroni Salad Apart From All The Rest
Grilling season features meals stacked with excellent roasted meats and "salads" that are 95% carbohydrates, 4% binder, and 1% actual vegetables. Atop the list of these carb-heavy companions is the always delightful macaroni salad, which perfectly compliments everything from burgers and hot dogs to grilled spare ribs. If you've ever made your own macaroni salad at home, you may have used a closely related recipe to the Hawaiian iteration without knowing it. Mac salad is as ubiquitous in Hawaii as pineapples; this dish is a staple of plate lunches in Hawaii and has developed a unique identity of its own in contrast to its Lower 48 and European counterparts, which are becoming more well-known.
What sets Hawaiian macaroni salad apart from the rest? The secret is in its two most important ingredients: the mayonnaise and, of course, the macaroni! First, an authentic Hawaiian mac salad must be made with unmistakably overcooked elbow macaroni. No trace of al dente texture should remain, so when you make this at home, add two to three minutes to the instructed cooking time on your pasta. Second, no Hawaiian would make mac salad with any mayo brand other than Hellmann's or Best Foods. You could reach for Kewpie, Kraft, or even use your own homemade mayonnaise — but you'd no longer have authentic Hawaiian mac salad.
Why you should eat Hawaiian macaroni salad
You may think Hawaiian mac salad seems mushy and one-note by being strictly monogamous to one brand of mayo, so why should you eat it? The softness of the noodles allows the mayo to spread and adhere uniformly to the overall dish, which ensures every single bite will be satisfyingly creamy. Furthermore, softer noodles play well with hard-boiled eggs and boiled potatoes, two commonly added ingredients. Sometimes, grated carrots and onions are added for crunch. By grating the vegetables, their cell walls are broken down more thoroughly than is achieved by dicing, allowing them to impart more flavor.
Hawaiian mac salad also works well with myriad barbecued meats because it effectively compliments fattiness and smokiness. Beyond the creaminess of the mayo, mac salad usually has some vinegar in the mix, usually plain white or apple cider. When grated onions or pickles are included, the dish gets a bright dose of acidity to cut through succulent ribs, juicy burgers, and savory sausages.
Unlike potato salad, macaroni salad is much lighter to eat, meaning when you place a big bowl of Hawaiian mac salad on the picnic table, don't be surprised when everybody digs in for seconds. By following these tips to create the perfect Hawaiian mac salad, you'll have a reliably delicious weapon to add to your summer cookout arsenal. Please use it responsibly.