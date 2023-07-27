How To Clean Brussels Sprouts (When They're Extra Dirty Or Freshly Bought)

Unsurprisingly, many veggies require different methods of cleaning. Leeks, for instance, should be cut both lengthwise and crosswise, so the sand caught between the veggie's layers can be rinsed away more effectively. On the other hand, tomatoes need only a quick rinse and stem removal. Though they may seem about as difficult to clean as leeks, Brussels sprouts actually fall somewhere in between leeks and tomatoes on the cleaning spectrum. All you need to do is trim the Brussels sprouts' stems and remove any damaged outer leaves, then rinse under cool water. You can then leave the sprouts to drain in a colander and/or pat them dry.

Because Brussels sprouts grow on stalks and not in or on the ground, they shouldn't be too dirty to begin with, and definitely shouldn't be so dirty that you need to soak them and risk losing their crispy texture. Just like that, you can master Brussels sprouts – or at least the cleaning process.