Old-Fashioned Creamed Cucumber Slices Recipe

Simple side dishes are an excellent addition to complete a basic meal. Whether you want to add a fresh vegetable accompaniment to lunch or bring an easy salad for a potluck or barbecue, these old-fashioned creamed cucumber slices are the perfect option. Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this delightful recipe that combines crunchy cucumbers with sour cream, vinegar, and fresh dill for a tangy and tasty dish.

Shungu shares, "My grandma made a version of this recipe many years ago, so it was fun to recreate something that she served her family." Classic vegetable sides are a timeless way to round out a simple meat dish or even a sandwich for lunch. Although these cucumber slices need to be chilled a bit before serving, the prep work is done in 10 minutes, leaving you plenty of time to prepare the rest of your food or enjoy a bit of downtime before you eat.