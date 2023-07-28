Wawa Is Set To Become Your Next Go-To Fast Food Pizzeria

According to the July 25 press release, the launch that will bring pizzas to over 900 Wawa locations has already begun. Wawa's Mary-Rose Hannum writes that the minds behind the chain are eager to "create a restaurant-like experience." Pizzas will be available between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m. starting at $12.99 and can be ordered on the Wawa app or on one of Wawa's famous touchscreens. The pizzas will be put together and baked in newly added in-store pizza ovens, and they'll come in plain, pepperoni, veggie, mushroom, and sausage.

Wawa Pizza sounds novel and exciting for many of us, but this actually isn't the chain's first attempt at getting into the pizza business. In the 1990s, Wawa partnered with a few fast food chains, including Pizza Hut. Pizza was removed from Wawa's menu not long after it was added, but the chain made an another attempt nearly two decades later. In 2014, Wawa offered personal deep-dish pizzas, but negative reviews left the chain backtracking again. While the phrase "Wawa Pizza" may sound foolproof, hearing that Wawa has a less-than-stellar track record with the popular food may give folks pause. Still, this new development will likely bring a welcome update to folks' beach days, as well as the ever-important late-night snack acquisition. As Hannum says in the press release, "It's officially a pizza night at Wawa!" Considering pies start being served at 4, it's technically also pizza late lunch.