The Best Corn Dogs In The US

Where there's a Ferris wheel to ride or giant teddy bears to win, we can expect to gobble down a deep-fried corn dog. It's a staple at every carnival, and a nostalgic treat that's synonymous with sticky summer days and the rapture of childhood freedom. Because skewering batter-dipped sausages is such a simple and delicious concept, many folks from various far-flung locales over the years have taken credit for inventing the sausage on a stick, with a lineage spanning the Oregon Coast and Lone Star State.

Just as we can't pin down a particular mastermind, we can at least showcase the wide array of confections deep-frying throughout the country. Because let's face it: Americans are a corn dog-eating people. As evidence of this, we've curated a handful of excellent options to tide you over during your next road trip or beach getaway. Whether it's mustard-saddled sausages or brats coated in bacon or ramen noodles, they're coming in hot from the expected theme parks along with gastropubs, food trucks, and roadside stands brimming with history. Napkins at the ready, let's explore the best corn dogs in the U.S.