When It Comes To Wine Bottles, Size Matters

If you've ever walked through a grocery store's wine aisle, you've likely noticed that wine bottles come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Understandably, you might only consider the difference in size if you're having a few friends over and are trying to decide whether to buy two smaller bottles or one large bottle.

However, the size of a wine bottle affects much more than how many glasses you can pour. According to former sommelier Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds, a bottle's size can also affect the contents –- especially how quickly a wine ages. A smaller bottle, for instance, will age quicker than a large bottle, as there is less wine.

While this may not matter to someone who simply wants to drink a glass of wine after a long day, this knowledge is useful if you want to enjoy the nuances of aged wine without shelling out, say, $4,178 for a bottle of 1945 Chateau Margaux. Instead, buy a smaller bottle of wine, and let it age in your basement.