The Case Against Recorking Your Bottle Of Wine

A glass of wine can be a nice reward after a long day, but not everyone gets through an entire bottle in one sitting. The temptation to simply pop the cork back into the bottle and put it in the refrigerator is strong. However, there may be reason to avoid storing leftover wine this way: Recorking doesn't always preserve it well, and it can make wine taste stale and flat.

Sommelier @confidenceuncorked speaks about this in a TikTok video, sharing why they don't recommend recorking. According to the creator, the goal should be to minimize the amount of oxygen in relation to the wine in the container. Oxygen can cause your wine to go bad, and a half-empty bottle of wine contains plenty of it. The porous cork allows more oxygen to pass through, further causing the wine to oxidize.

Although oxidation can be used to make wine, too much can ruin its flavor. Fortunately, keeping wine in the refrigerator can slow down the process. When stored properly, a partially empty bottle can last a few days after it's opened.