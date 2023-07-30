7-Eleven's Self-Serve Iced Coffee Makes Starbucks Look Like A Joke

Move over, Starbucks. There's a new best-iced-coffee joint in town, and it isn't new at all. If you haven't stopped by your nearest 7-Eleven in a while, now may be the time, especially if you're craving a cool caffeine boost. For those of us who struggle to speak up over the crowds when uttering "one grande iced oat milk latte" or fear grabbing someone else's cup when we believe we hear our name called, Starbucks mobile orders and drive-thrus have given us less to stress about. Still, 7-Eleven's self-service iced coffee eliminates any guessing involved in your current coffee-ordering routine.

7-Eleven has iced coffee and cold brew on tap at self-service stations. This means that you get to use the taps yourself and customize your drink exactly as you wish. There are different flavors of coffee as well as decaf options to choose from. And, if you're a lover of experimenting with your coffee, then you'll be thrilled to know that your options don't stop there. There are seemingly endless International Delight coffee creamers, sweeteners, and flavors to mix, match and add to your coffee as you wish. Plus, unlike when you're ordering a coffee, you get to see and select exactly how much of any flavor goes in to ensure you're getting exactly what you want, allowing you to tweak your ratio for next time.