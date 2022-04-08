Why Starbucks Baristas Hate Mobile Orders So Much

Of all the innovations Starbucks has introduced over the years, nothing has transformed the coffee experience quite like mobile ordering. First introduced in 2014, the coffee chain's in-app feature allows customers to place their order in advance without having to interact with a cashier at all. The advantage of being able to run in and grab your drinks without waiting in line has made the contactless payment incredibly popular among Starbucks customers. In 2021, Business Insider reported that over one quarter of all Starbucks transactions were mobile orders.

But while mobile ordering is undeniably convenient for customers, for many employees, it's the bane of their existence. This week, one Starbucks worker who goes by the TikTok name @katetopia revealed why.

Shot from the perspective of the barista, the viral TikTok shows one customer in the drive-thru waiting for their drink. Though at first it's unclear what the problem is, the overlay text explains it all: "When customers place their mobile order as they pull up to the drive-thru." Frustrated at how the car is holding up the line, the barista then reaches for a swizzle stick and points it at the car like a magic wand, pretending to "curse" the customer for their mistake.

In just two days, the video has received over 815,000 views, with 43,000 people seeming to agree with the barista's complaint through their use of the "like" button.