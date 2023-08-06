The Type Of Dish Chefs Never Order At Non-Seafood Restaurants

Besides the obvious things like wearing a shirt inside a restaurant or remembering to pay for your meal when you've finished eating it, there are usually no hard rules about what or how you should order when dining out. As a patron, it is well within your right to order completely disparate à la carte items or request an irrational amount of modifications to your meal. But suppose you're interested in getting the best dining experience for your money and ensuring the back-of-house staff doesn't hate your guts. In that case, there are some useful guidelines according to those very chefs judging you from the kitchen that you can follow.

First and foremost, a chef might recommend what type of dish to never order when eating at a non-seafood restaurant. Non-seafood restaurants like steakhouses or pubs could be known for any number of reputable dishes, but seafood is probably not one of them. Chefs know that restaurants have to account for food waste, which factors into the freshness of the seafood that non-seafood restaurants are forced to serve. In simpler terms: Restaurants specializing in seafood get fresh seafood in stock more often, whereas non-seafood restaurants may store theirs for upwards of eight months or more, which is the recommended maximum storage time for most fish. So instead of getting seafood that's likely past its prime, order something the non-seafood restaurant actually specializes in.