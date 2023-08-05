Pork Belly Ramen Recipe

Ramen noodles are one of the most popular dishes out there, and a big reason that they're so popular is that you can easily dress them up or down. One way to really take ramen over the top is with the addition of a tasty meat such as bacon or its close cousin pork belly. This latter meat, which we're using here, has also been in vogue in recent years. While pork belly is often cooked right in the soup, here recipe developer Catherine Brookes is roasting it and using it to top noodles cooked in soy and miso-flavored chicken broth. As she tells us, "This ramen is so full of delicious umami flavor," adding, "The crispy roasted pork belly really tops it off perfectly."

"All ingredients used here are quite typical for a ramen," Brookes says, and this includes the egg garnish. The ones used here are boiled eggs as opposed to ramen eggs since they're not marinated, although you could certainly take that additional step if you wanted. Brookes does say, though, that the eggs can be cooked to any level of doneness you like, ranging from a medium-boiled one of about 7 minutes to a hard-boiled one cooked for 10 minutes or so.