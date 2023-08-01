Tinto De Verano Is The Lazy Sangria Substitute You Need This Summer

If you've never heard of a tinto de verano, you're not alone. However, the wine cocktail is incredibly popular in Spain in the summer months. The drink is ubiquitous in the Iberian Peninsula during the long hot season, and for good reason — it's refreshing, affordable, and incredibly easy to make. Many foreigners think of sangría as the Spanish red-wine drink of choice, but a glance around any crowded beach-side establishment reveals that the locals are more likely to be drinking glasses of tinto de verano instead.

But what exactly is a tinto de verano? The name literally means "red of summer" or summer red wine, and it's a simple mixture of red wine with soda, served chilled and finished with lemon and a bit of ice. It's perfect for summer sipping because the soda dilutes the wine's alcohol content, making for a lighter drink.

Spain is known for its red wine-producing regions, and a classic choice for a tinto de verano is tempranillo wine. The best tempranillo wines for a tinto de verano are less expensive, younger bottles. After all, you don't want to waste your best vintage on something you'll be watering down, but your drink won't be tasty if you use bad wine, so choose wisely. In Spain, the soda added is usually La Casera, which is a light, lemon soda similar to Sprite or 7-Up but not as sweet. While tastes vary, the usual ratio is 1:1 wine to La Casera.