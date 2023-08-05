Don't Say You 'Hate Raisins' If You've Never Tried Them Savory

Raisins are a much-maligned ingredient in the culinary world, especially in baked goods. For example, this ingredient may show up uninvited in carrot cake or when you unwittingly pick up a chocolate chip cookie only to realize it's oatmeal raisin. You claim to hate raisins. However, as your mom probably advised, you should try things before saying you don't like them. Have you tried raisins in their savory form?

Savory applications for this fruit are numerous, and raisins have origins dating back thousands of years. This ingredient is known for its longevity, usually accomplished via sun-drying, a method of food preservation used for millennia, which allowed raisins to spread throughout trade routes. As a result, they're a common ingredient in many cuisines, including Sicilian, which was influenced by the Arabic cultures that settled there. This is why you occasionally see raisins nestled amongst eggplant and tomatoes in a sweet-salty-sour caponata.

Raisins can add a sweet, tangy contrast to dishes where your palate needs relief, like in turmeric-spiced rice flecked with golden raisins. Needless to say, this ingredient extends far beyond its reputation as a dreaded Halloween treat from your health-conscious neighbor.