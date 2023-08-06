The Biggest Pitfall To Avoid When Planning A Wedding Menu

Food is a major part of most wedding day celebrations, and the meals you choose to serve can play a pivotal role in setting the theme for your special day. (Fast food wedding catering, anyone?) But when deciding on the vibe of your event, it's also good to recognize which foods should not be served at all.

Professional wedding planners have worked with many chefs who understand how to properly preserve food to keep its quality. There is a whole list of raw foods that ideally should be banned from these events because of how they hold up. For example, most salad greens wilt moments after getting dressed, and a dressing like Ceasar that contains raw eggs can't be sitting at room temperature or in the heat for long before it begins to spoil.

Offering a variety of food options can help meet multiple different dietary patterns but keeping food safety in mind is crucial. A main category of foods that should be avoided if you want to mitigate the threat of food poisoning includes raw or undercooked items, which come with increased risk.