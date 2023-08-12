Creamy Salmon Pasta Recipe

If you're looking for a way to eat salmon that doesn't involve simply cooking it and enjoying it as-is, then this creamy salmon pasta will be a welcome addition to your repertoire. This dish features plenty of flaky salmon, but it also features penne pasta, asparagus, and a quick and easy cream sauce. "The combination of succulent salmon, a rich creamy sauce, and zesty lemon is so tasty," recipe developer Catherine Brookes says. "This dish is really easy to make but feels a little fancy!"

Indeed, you might feel like you're enjoying a bowl of pasta from your favorite restaurant, but in actuality, this lovely dinner comes together quickly on even the busiest of weeknights. Best of all, it's a full meal all on its own, featuring carbs, protein, and a vegetable in one hearty bowl. If plain old grilled salmon just isn't doing it for you anymore, then this creamy salmon pasta may be just the pick-me-up that your dinner routine needs.