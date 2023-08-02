7-Eleven Is Kicking Off Pumpkin Spice Latte Season Early

While many of us start to feel wistful when September approaches, fans of back-to-school, cooler weather, and changing colors cheer. Once the season begins to transition from summer to autumn, pumpkin lovers also get excited, because the announcement of their favorite drink is right around the corner. This year, they can begin their rejoicing even earlier, as 7-Eleven declared in an August 1 press release that it's already unveiling three autumnal options: pumpkin syrup, pumpkin coffee, and pumpkin spice latte, which will be available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations through October 31.

Pumpkin spice season came early at 7-Eleven last year, too, but this year sees it roll it out four days sooner. Along with pumpkin-flavored drinks, the apple cider donut is also available for a limited time, and customers who are part of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards programs can purchase apple snack pies or apple danishes for $1. And of course, pumpkin muffins are right behind the drinks, due in stores by the end of August. For those that want their pumpkin spice latte and apple cider donut brought to them, they can order through the 7NOW Delivery app.