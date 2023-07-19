Pumpkin Spice Season Is (Already) Coming

What is it with seasonal creep? Every year marketers seem to roll out those fall flavors earlier and earlier, and this year is no exception. Makes sense, we suppose, if we've all been celebrating summer since late March (spring, of course, kicked off in January). So yes, here we are. Though the Fourth of July is just two weeks in the rearview mirror, it appears as if pumpkin spice (or just plain pumpkin) season is creeping up on us again.

Last year, pumpkin mania officially began in August as 7-Eleven dropped its take on the PSL on the 5th of the month, followed by Krispy Kreme's own pumpkin doughnuts and drinks just three days later. This year, however, we have a few July pumpkin sightings to report. One of these, Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, seems to have been spotted already at a Michigan Meijer location, while Great Value Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Instant Oatmeal is already on store shelves in select Walmarts (or one of them, at least). While pumpkin in July may be a flavor fad still in its infancy, look for the floodgates to open up further in August and September to continue inundating us with orange stuff long before the Great Pumpkin arrives.