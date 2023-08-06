The Big Difference Between Boston And Cobbler Cocktail Shakers

While Tom Cruise and Bryan Brown elevated shaking to a Cirque du Soleil-level of acrobatics in "Cocktail," there is more to the task than showmanship. Bartenders shake drinks to mix, chill, and sometimes mellow the intensity of the ingredients. Depending on their experience (and preference), there are two main types of shakers that a bartender might use: a Boston shaker or a cobbler shaker.

The difference between the two is easy to see once you know what to look for. A Boston shaker looks like two cups of different sizes, with the mouth of the smaller one slipped inside the larger. Often these cups will both be made of stainless steel, but sometimes the smaller one can be glass or plastic. On the other hand, the cobbler shaker looks much more like a thermos. It features a three-piece design and does not have a second cup, just a smaller opening on the top for pouring.