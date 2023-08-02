The Proper Way To Clean A Blackstone Griddle

Flat top grills are not new. They were around long before the TikTok famous Blackstone griddle spiked in popularity a few years ago. But unlike some viral products, because of its quality and versatility, this one lived up to the hype, making it a go-to griddle for a wide range of cooking tasks.

However, as anyone who grills knows, there are three parts to the process: the prep, the actual cooking, and the (often dreaded) cleanup. Whether it is a portable model or a high-end $1,000-plus griddle, to keep it functioning safely at its peak, you need to learn how to clean your Blackstone griddle. Luckily, that's not difficult.

To clean your Blackstone griddle after use, wait for it to cool, then scrape the surface with a metal spatula (or scraper), and wipe it with a paper towel. For food that's cooked onto your griddle, gently use a scouring pad over the area. Rinse with paper towels and dry with a cloth. Another technique for stuck-on food requires you to add a little water to a still-warm grill before scraping. Obviously, this must be done with care so you don't accidentally burn yourself.