The Proper Way To Clean A Blackstone Griddle
Flat top grills are not new. They were around long before the TikTok famous Blackstone griddle spiked in popularity a few years ago. But unlike some viral products, because of its quality and versatility, this one lived up to the hype, making it a go-to griddle for a wide range of cooking tasks.
However, as anyone who grills knows, there are three parts to the process: the prep, the actual cooking, and the (often dreaded) cleanup. Whether it is a portable model or a high-end $1,000-plus griddle, to keep it functioning safely at its peak, you need to learn how to clean your Blackstone griddle. Luckily, that's not difficult.
To clean your Blackstone griddle after use, wait for it to cool, then scrape the surface with a metal spatula (or scraper), and wipe it with a paper towel. For food that's cooked onto your griddle, gently use a scouring pad over the area. Rinse with paper towels and dry with a cloth. Another technique for stuck-on food requires you to add a little water to a still-warm grill before scraping. Obviously, this must be done with care so you don't accidentally burn yourself.
Other ways to care for your Blackstone griddle
Cleaning after use is only one task you must perform to get the most out of your Blackstone griddle. Before you use it for the first time, you must make sure any dirt, debris, and residue from manufacturing and shipping have been removed. To do this, mix hot water with soap in a bucket to create a cleaning solution. Use a towel to scrub down the entire surface before wiping dry with a paper towel. It is important to understand that this should be the only time you clean your griddle using soap, otherwise your meals will not taste as expected.
Besides the initial cleaning and after-meal cleanings, it is also important to protect your griddle when it is not in use. To do this, apply a very thin layer of cooking oil to the griddle and spread it around with a paper towel. You must do this to protect your investment between cooks.
One last thing to remember is to store your griddle out of the elements or move the griddle top indoors if you won't be using it for over a month. Also, consider using a cover when your griddle is outside to keep water from pooling up and creating conditions that encourage rust to develop.