New Survey Finds Americans' Favorite Meat And Cheese Sandwich Combo Is A Classic

Everybody has a favorite sandwich, some more unique or popular than others. Yet, as research shows, the majority of folks living in the U.S. seem to prefer one sandwich over the rest. This was calculated by how much 2,000 individuals surveyed by OnePoll favored each sandwich ingredient as they were combined (via New York Post). It was found that 54% of Americans enjoy tomato, 39% top their sandwich with cheddar cheese, and another 39% choose Black Forest ham as the sandwich's main protein. In conclusion, ham with cheese reigns supreme.

It's hard to pinpoint where the idea for a ham and cheese sandwich came from, but an early recipe for a ham sandwich (sans cheese) dates back to at least 1840. Perhaps the most desirable part of the ham and cheese sandwich is how customizable it is. You can add additional vegetables, cheeses, and condiments, or follow a famed recipe, such as the one for the French-created Croque Monsieur. This dish requires Béchamel sauce and Dijon mustard, either gruyere or Swiss cheese, and of course, ham.

Indeed, if you're one of the many folks out there who frequently eat sandwiches, you know that much more goes into it than just choosing a few basic fillings. There are also many other preferences that shake up what Americans want in a sandwich.