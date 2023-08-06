The Most Mouth-Watering Gelato Shops In NYC

il laboratorio del gelato was founded by Jon Snyder, whose ice cream obsession started at his grandparents' shop in Cortlandt Manor, New York. Snyder was later introduced to gelato and decided this timely Italian ice cream tradition deserves a place in the bustling NYC food scene. Snyder's first endeavor was with the Ciao Bella Gelato Company, which was sold after a successful five-year run. After a short break from entrepreneurship and whipping gelatos, Snyder realized that gelato is his true passion. In 2002, he opened il laboratorio del gelato. Although it functions as a traditional gelateria, it is also a convenient hub for restaurants to develop signature flavors.

The creativity and artisanal approach are integrated to create some of the best gelatos in NYC. Everything at the shop is done from scratch. The ingredients are local and sustainable (whenever possible) and are transported directly to this creative lab. Whether it involves juicing fruit or roasting nuts, il laboratorio does everything to ensure that every step in the production process is at the highest standard.

The shop has developed more than 250 flavors, with 48 offered every day. The flavors are rotated daily, so every visit is a chance to try something new. The selection is mostly seasonal, and as this is a small batch production, the flavors tend to run out quickly. Along with the classics, you can find some quirky and creative options such as cheddar cheese, fennel, and Thai chili chocolate.