Sam's Club Beer Cheese Popcorn Enters Stores And Captures Hearts

We all know that pumpkin spice is the quintessential flavor of fall, though with 7-Eleven kicking off pumpkin spice latte season early this year, we could argue it's becoming the flavor of the summer. However, for those who gravitate toward more savory eats, few things scream fall more than a vat of warm beer cheese.

An Oktoberfest staple, beer cheese has unexpected origins and is an essential component of any tailgate. Plus, it pairs perfectly with pretzels, chips, crudités, and ... popcorn? Yes, popcorn. Or, at least, that's what several Sam's Club shoppers think after sampling the latest snack offering from the chain.

Spotted in several warehouses over the last few weeks, Member's Mark beer cheese popcorn is the newest must-buy for Sam's Club cardholders. Some might see this as the perfect snack to have on hand when they crave the flavorful dip but don't feel like pulling out the crockpot to make it. The limited-edition treat features the chain's classic popcorn coated in a beer cheese flavor dust. Don't tell pumpkin spice, but it might have a new competitor.