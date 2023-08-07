Use Instant Mashed Potatoes To Easily Make Nostalgic Smiley Fries

Smiley fries are one of those foods that invoke immediate feelings of nostalgia, and they're as fun for kids today as they were for the previous generation. McCain, the company behind Potato Smiles, discontinued the item in 2015. This caused such a ruckus that the company brought them back in 2020. However, while they're available in stores, there are ways to make smiley fries at home — one of which involves using instant mashed potatoes.

That's right, turning boxed mashed potato powder into smiley fries is possible. It's likely the quickest and most convenient way to make them at home. All it takes is a few common kitchen tools, mashed potato mix, eggs, flour, and oil. The end result looks nearly as impressive as the McCain brand Potato Smiles, and it won't break the bank. Plus, the experience of making these with friends or family will have everyone smiling along with the homemade fries.