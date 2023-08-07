Square Croissants Corner The Market On Viral Desserts

Croissants are a beloved pastry for breakfast and dessert, and a new trend gives these treats a makeover. Croissants get their name from their crescent shape, but bakeries are now experimenting with square croissants — and they seem to be a hit. These desserts go viral online, where foodies show off their unique look. The cubed appearance isn't immediately recognizable as a croissant, but it does offer a benefit that the traditional kind doesn't.

The shape of traditional croissants renders them flatter and thinner than square ones. Naturally, the cubed croissants boast a bigger middle. This means the inside contains more dough, making it much fluffier. If the square croissant has a flavor, it's also likely to be stuffed with more filling than a traditional one. This is why these new croissants are taking off, as they improve the texture and flavor of the pastry. That's no small feat, as traditional croissants are already delicious to begin with.