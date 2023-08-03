The Big Difference Between A Perfect And Improved Cocktail

When ordering a martini, you have more to think about than whether you want it shaken or stirred, or with olives or a twist. For example, do you prefer a perfect martini or an improved one?

"Perfect" is one of those terms that can be confusing. People often use it to refer to something that is flawless or of impeccable quality. But in mixology, "perfect" has an additional meaning. A "perfect" cocktail contains a specific, time-tested ratio between different kinds of vermouth. For example, a perfect martini contains an even split between sweet and dry vermouth. The even blend of vermouth provides a balanced flavor that showcases other ingredients, like the gin.

While the term "perfect" may have an unexpected meaning in mixology, the same also applies to the use of "improved." An improved cocktail isn't necessarily better or mixed differently than a perfect one. Instead, it refers to a variation on the time-honored classic, usually through the addition of ingredients like maraschino liqueur, bitters, expressed lemon peel, or absinthe.