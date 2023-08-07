Aldi UK's Viral McDonald's Copycat Chicken Strips Have Us Wishing We Were British

Outside of its competitive prices and limited-time specially selected products, Aldi has made a name for itself among customers thanks to its copycat products. It even has a Chick-fil-A copycat sandwich you can still have on Sundays. However, Aldis in the United Kingdom has even more products than in the U.S., and these copycat McDonald's chicken strips may have you wanting to journey across the pond.

Aldi's chicken strips meal comes in a four-piece with a sweet chili dip or barbecue sauce, although you can always pick up a bottle of your favorite dipping sauce to substitute. The product is apparently a convincing dupe of McDonald's popular Chicken Selects, which first appeared on menus in 2004 as an alternative to chicken nuggets. Unfortunately, the fast food chain has since removed them — first in 2013 and then again in 2020 temporarily due to supply chain shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One TikToker, in the United Kingdom, tried the Aldi copycat as well as some other McDonald's knockoffs and gave the product a raving review. In response, some potential shoppers shared their hopes of trying the product themselves.