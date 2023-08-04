Mashed Survey Uncovers Fans' Must-Have Canned Good

Few things can unite survivalists, modern artists, homemakers, and James Beard award-winning chefs, but that just goes to show how ubiquitous and useful canned food truly is. From Andy Warhol's legendary art, inspired by 20 years of drinking Campbell's soup for lunch every day, to chef Gabrielle Hamilton's signature dish of canned sardines and Triscuits at one of New York's best restaurants, the greats have been singing the praises of canning for decades. Their long life, versatility, and affordability make canned goods a must-have for any well-stocked family pantry as well as anyone who's looking to create an emergency food stockpile.

But which canned good is the most important to your pantry? The one you just can't do without, the one you're constantly restocking? A Mashed exclusive survey polled over 32,000 can fans to find out. The single most popular canned good, according to the survey, was the iconic canned soup, garnering 38% support.