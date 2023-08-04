The Type Of Pan Chef Dan Kluger Recommends For Grandma-Style Pizza

Whether it's Sicilian, Detroit-style, or Chicago-style, pizza often can't be baked without the appropriate pan. So, Mashed reached out to James Beard Award-winning chef Dan Kluger of Greywind to find out what pan works best for grandma-style pizza in particular. When asked what the benefits are of using rectangular pans, and if the type of pan actually makes a difference, Kluger says, "The rectangular pan is really just a preference and is typically a bit easier to fill and form the dough [with]." He continues, "I like a heavy gauge pan like our OXO pans, which also have a textured pattern on the bottom, which I find creates a little more airflow and a better crust." In fact, the kitchen-supply company OXO describes Kluger as a "longtime OXO friend," and one example of his preferred pan is the OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro.

Typically, grandma-style pizzas are quite thin, but chef Kluger says using thin versus thick crust is simply a preference. He's a good authority on this, too, as his NYC-based, exclusively to-go pizzeria — Washington Squares – specializes in grandma-style pizza. As for how to achieve a dough that's crispy on the outside but fairly fluffy inside, Kluger advises, "The pan helps, and it's a matter of properly proofing the dough and giving it the correct amount of time. Also, cooking the pizza a little slower and longer helps."