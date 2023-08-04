GBBO Finally Has A (Rumored) Season 14 Premiere Date

"The Great British Bake Off" has been entertaining and inspiring viewers for more than a dozen seasons now, and the upcoming season promises no different. Season 14 is slated to air on September 12 for UK viewers, and shortly thereafter on Netflix for American viewers –- potentially as soon as September 15. With a new episode airing each week for a total of 10 episodes, GBBO will again carry us into the holiday season.

Season 14 will also feature hosts Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, and newcomer Alison Hammond. The show has yet to announce the competitors, but viewers can expect to see 12 new bakers enter the tent in the fall, as per usual.

Aside from bringing on a new host to replace Matt Lucas, the only other major change to the show this season is the level of difficulty chosen for each of the challenges. Being that many viewers complained about the previous season, GBBO has decided to make some changes moving forward.