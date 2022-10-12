What To Expect From GBBO's First-Ever Halloween Special

The feel-good show of the fall, "The Great British Bake Off," might air during the spooky season but has largely stayed away from scares and instead focused on making viewers feel at home. Although some episodes are more feel-good than others, the recently-aired "Mexican Week" episode terrified those who have at least a little familiarity with Mexican cuisine. The theme was a missed opportunity to delve beyond stereotypes and instead, both the contestants and judges butchered the pronunciation of basic ingredients (via Bon Appétit). Even though the episode wasn't meant to be scary, the Mexican Week episode will likely go down as one of the most infamous episodes of the show's history.

While the Mexican Week episode unintentionally frightened viewers with sights like Carole's avocado peeling technique, this week, "GBBO" is intentionally producing a few scares. Indeed, the popular baking show is going all in with a special dose of spooky this season: their first-ever Halloween episode.