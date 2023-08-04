The Key To Crisp, Flavorful Salad Greens Is In Your Spice Cabinet

Salads are a great choice for those looking for ways to eat more veggies, and if properly composed can be a celebration of fresh flavors and seasonal produce. But they can become less-than-inspiring if you're starting with limp, flavorless greens as a base. Fortunately, there's an easy fix. All you'll need is one of the most common seasonings in the world — but used in a unique way. Behold the salt spray: salted water in a spritzer bottle.

Regardless of whether you use salt spray or granular salt, seasoning the base of your salad — and not just the dressing — is a step you don't want to skip. The aim is not to end up with a salty taste but to enhance and brighten the flavors already combined in your salad. The advantage of the spray comes from how it clings to the greens, while typical salt can wind up in the bottom of the bowl. Larger salt crystals or flakes can also weigh the leaves down, making them soggy and wilted. Adding a spritz of salt water also means that you can use less dressing, another way to avoid damp and disappointing greens. In fact, if you find yourself with fresh-from-the-garden baby lettuce and ripe tomatoes, try using the salt spray instead of dressing, so that the flavors really shine. However you salt your greens, don't forget to account for any elements that come later (like dressings or cheese) that could push the saltiness too far.