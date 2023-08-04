Walmart Takes A Page Out Of Costco's Playbook With Free Samples

Did somebody say free samples? That's one of the pros of having a Costco membership, as it's easy to try out food and drink products while making your way around the store. Now, it seems Walmart is taking a page out of Costco's book, as the company is looking for new ways to advertise at its SuperCenters.

According to CNBC, Walmart intends to offer samples at demo stations, which the store will reportedly sell to companies looking to boost their products. These brands can offer samples on the weekends, and can also bundle this with other ad opportunities. That includes the option to have QR codes at the demo stations, which will present shoppers with buying options and meal ideas.

This appears to be Walmart's latest push to keep up with competition, and the company has already tried out demo stations at its Dallas-Fort Worth stores. The retailer seems optimistic about the results and also has a history of offering free samples. Walmart's previous sample program was run on its website, where customers could request freebies like food, makeup, and hygiene products. Companies would send these products to the store, and shoppers could request them via online forms. This initiative is fairly different from Walmart's newest approach. Evidently, it wasn't successful, as the retailer discontinued it.