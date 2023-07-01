The Pros And Cons For Both Costco Memberships In 2023

Only members can shop at Costco and becoming one costs either $60 or $120 annually, depending on whether you choose the Gold Star or Executive card. Spread out over 12 months, these memberships cost less than most Netflix subscriptions. Even so, if you're about to sign up for one, you'll want to know if it's the plan that will get you the best deals on the products and services you'll purchase.

There are different reasons to shop at Costco. Most people like the cheap merchandise, but others sign up for the competitive gas prices. Some customers adore the low-priced fare at the food court. Others head there for the thrill of the treasure hunt — they like picking through the aisles looking for fantastic, high-quality goods at low prices. Then there are also the amazing return policies and long warranties for appliances. Finally, Costco offers some attractive services — travel planning, home improvement, and insurance — that you might not even know about yet but could take advantage of if you wanted.

While you think about the Costco memberships you want to buy, consider your weekly grocery needs, how prone you are to splurging, and how loyal you want to be to Costco. Take into account which of the many products and services you're most likely to consume before deciding to become a Gold Star or Executive member.