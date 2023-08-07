Tuna Fans Will Flip For Brazil's Pizza De Atum

For many people, Brazilian food probably conjures images of a pot of feijoada made with inky black beans, chewy puffs of pao de queijo, and icy caipirinhas. But for a lot of Brazilians, pizza is just as commonly eaten as those iconic Brazilian foods. In fact, in the city of São Paulo, considered to be the epicenter of pizza culture in Brazil, as of 2016 there were more than 4,500 pizzerias, and half of the city's 12 million citizens claimed some Italian heritage (via The Guardian). Although pizza was brought to the country by Italian immigrants in the 1920s, these days, Brazil has left its own mark on the dish, and the pizza you find in the country isn't quite what you'd expect to find in America. After all, when was the last time you got a pizza with grated raw tuna on it at Domino's?

You read that right — raw grated tuna. That's one of the toppings on Brazilian pizza de atum, which is made with tomato sauce, raw grated tuna, and onions. The tuna is grated onto the pizza before it goes into the oven, so it's not a hot pizza topped with tuna tartare as it might initially sound. Canned tuna can be used instead of grated raw tuna. It's a far cry from a pepperoni pizza, but this Brazilian tuna pizza is one of the most popular flavors in the country.