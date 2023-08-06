Pickle Juice Is The Tangy Ingredient You Need To Elevate Potato Salad

Potato salads are a staple of backyard grill-outs or summer outings, but in the wrong hands, they can wind up a bit boring. No one wants party guests to accuse their dish of being bland or flat. Fortunately, there's one unconventional ingredient that will completely transform your potato salad from zero to hero — pickle juice.

Before you wrinkle your nose and close the article, hear us out. While the sourness of pickles might not be everyone's favorite, it blends well with the creaminess of mayonnaise, giving your potatoes a slight tang without overwhelming the dish. Many potato salad recipes call for vinegar, so swap out the ingredient for some pickle brine to give your recipe something extra. Even if your favorite potato salad doesn't include vinegar, it's as simple as splashing a spoonful or two into the mix. Then, you can add as much or as little as you need to suit your and your guests' tastes.

While some home cooks add mustard to give their potato salads a tangy edge, pickle juice is milder and has the added benefit of being able to soak into your potatoes. What's more, you can double down on the pickle theme for some truly creative results.